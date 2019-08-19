Apartment fire under investigation in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Residents are cleaning up after a fire ripped through an apartment complex in northeast Albuquerque.

The Albuquerque Fire Rescue says the flames broke out last night at the Mountain Run Apartments near the intersection of Eubank and Juan Tabo. Crews say smoke and flames were pouring out of a third-story balcony and extended into the building’s roof.

It took crews half an hour to get the fire under control. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and no one was injured.