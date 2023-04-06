ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a fire at the Sandia Vista Apartments around 3 a.m. Thursday. AFR says 14 units responded to the scene and one person was injured, suffering burns to her feet.

Officials say heavy smoke and flames were visible from the first level of the apartment. They say the fire was extinguished quickly and did not spread to other units at the apartment complex. AFR says there were four people in the apartment, two dogs and a bird; all were able to evacuate the apartment. No firefighters were injured during the incident. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.