Antiques and more up for grabs at Wings for Life silent auction

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Transforming lives to break the generational cycle of incarceration is the mission of Wings for Life International. For a year and a half, their fundraisers have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, as restrictions loosen up, they are now able to bring those fundraisers back.

Founder Ann Sweet talked about what fundraisers they have coming up. First, they will be holding a silent auction June 10-12. Some of the things that will be auctioned are framed artwork, electronics, jewelry, antiques, toys, books and more. It will be held at Calvary Chapel East, located at 12820 Indian School Rd NE.

Then, they will be holding a yard sale event June 17-19 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will also be at Calvary Chapel East. For more information visit their Facebook page.