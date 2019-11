ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Local fans are buzzing as they get ready for the ultimate “rainbow connection”.

The Albuquerque Museum posted a sneak peek photo on Tuesday showing crews put the finishing touches on the traveling exhibit showcasing the work of Jim Henson. Henson is famous for creating Kermit the Frog and the Muppets.

The traveling exhibit includes puppets, behind-the-scenes footage and more. The exhibit arrives on November 23 and runs through April.

Sneak peek—the gallery is looking great and we are waiting for the stars of the show to arrive! The Jim Henson Exhibition: Imagination Unlimited opens November 23. Bring your family for a holiday treat! Posted by Albuquerque Museum on Tuesday, November 12, 2019