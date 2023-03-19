ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anti-war protestors gathered in Albuquerque this weekend for the 20th anniversary of the United States’ invasion of Iraq. The protestors lined up at the corner of Gibson Boulevard and San Mateo Boulevard across from Kirtland Air Force Base on Saturday, Mar. 18.

Protestors’ tensions have been high with the combination of the 20th invasion anniversary and the recent troubles in Ukraine. In a letter, organizers said the Biden administration’s aid to Ukraine has been escalating the war and claimed the funds could be better spent at home. However, other demonstrators said the fastest way to end the war would be to support Ukraine.