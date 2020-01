ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- On Thursday evening, a second demonstration against war is set to take place in Albuquerque. The first protest took place at Kirtland Air Force Base’s Truman Gate on Wednesday night.

The group, Answer New Mexico held the rally, chanting “step back from the brink’. Signs the group held called for no more U.S. led strikes in Iraq and the removal of troops.

Thursday night’s demonstration is set to be run by Albuquerque veterans for peace at San Mateo and Gibson.