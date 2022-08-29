ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –Another kitten has been found at Isotopes park. According to a tweet from the Isotopes, the kitten was found in the visitor dugout before Sunday’s game. It was also taken to Animal Humane New Mexico.

Last week a kitten was found in the stands. It was named “Orbit,” after the Isotopes mascot, and taken to Animal Humane.

The team is also asking for name suggestions for the kitten found in the dugout. So far on Twitter, some name suggestions include Duke, Rockie, Peanut, Lil Dinger, and Homer.

The kitten isn’t up for adoption yet.