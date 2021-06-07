Annual Women in Technology Awards Celebration goes virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Each year, the New Mexico Technology Council recognizes a slate of women who represent STEM industries and show commitment to mentorship and community impact. This year, they will recognize six outstanding women in technology along with their first “Emerging Leader Award.”

Executive Director and CEO Deborah Breitfeld talked about the 13th Annual Woman in Technology Awards Celebration. The applicants were evaluated on four criteria: Impact to their Profession, Volunteerism, Mentorship, and Entrepreneurialism.

The Women in Technology Awards event will be held virtually on June 10 at 11 a.m. To watch the event, register at https://nmtechcouncil.org/annual-women-in-technology-celebration/. There will be a fee of $20 for members and $30 for non-members.

This year’s Women in Technology Award honorees are:

Sandra Begay, Principal Member of Technical Staff, Sandia National Laboratories

Jessica DuVerneay, Director UX/UI Design, RS21

Stefany Goradia, VP of Health Analytics, RS21

Shelly Gruenig, PhD, CEO/Executive Director, Be Greater Than Average/R4 Creating

Pamela Koster, CEO, Falling Colors

Lorie Liebrock, PhD, Director of Cybersecurity Centers and Professor of Computer Science and Engineering, NM Institute of Mining and Technology

Emerging Leader Award Honoree: