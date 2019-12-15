Annual Winterfest takes place in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Rio Rancho as the city’s annual Winterfest kicked off on Saturday night.

Hundreds of families filled Santa Ana Star Center for pictures with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus along with some arts and crafts. A fan-favorite among the children was the free ice skating.

KRQE News 13 asked one boy his secret to teaching others how to skate.

“So, I would help them, then I would take them to the wall. Then if they start skating on their own, I’ll be right behind them to guide them,” said Josh Valenzuela.

Later in the night, a Seussville-themed parade rolled through the city center area followed by a fireworks display.