Annual Winterfest takes place in Rio Rancho

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE)- It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in Rio Rancho as the city’s annual Winterfest kicked off on Saturday night.

Hundreds of families filled Santa Ana Star Center for pictures with Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus along with some arts and crafts. A fan-favorite among the children was the free ice skating.

KRQE News 13 asked one boy his secret to teaching others how to skate.

“So, I would help them, then I would take them to the wall. Then if they start skating on their own, I’ll be right behind them to guide them,” said Josh Valenzuela.

Later in the night, a Seussville-themed parade rolled through the city center area followed by a fireworks display.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Weather

More Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Submit a Display

Enter Today