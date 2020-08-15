Annual UNM freshman day held online

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico will be welcoming its new students with a first-of-its-kind virtual Freshman Day on Sunday. This is the virtual edition of the Freshman Convocation Ceremony, held every Fall in Popejoy Hall.

The online event will feature appearances from university, athletic, and community leaders. There will also be a panel discussion for parents. New Lobos and their families can take part on the UNM Facebook page or on Instagram. All the details and schedule of events are on the UNM website.