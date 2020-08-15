Annual UNM freshman day held online

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico will be welcoming its new students with a first-of-its-kind virtual Freshman Day on Sunday. This is the virtual edition of the Freshman Convocation Ceremony, held every Fall in Popejoy Hall.

The online event will feature appearances from university, athletic, and community leaders. There will also be a panel discussion for parents. New Lobos and their families can take part on the UNM Facebook page or on Instagram. All the details and schedule of events are on the UNM website.

New Mexico Coronavirus Resource Guide

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Connor's Saturday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss