Annual Twinkle Light Parade makes way down Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Marching bands, dancing elves, superheroes, and yes, even Santa, made their way through Nob Hill Saturday or the annual Twinkle Light Parade.

More than 300 vehicles decorated from bumper to bumper traveled across Central as thousands of families looked on. The parade is made possible by local businesses, schools, community groups, and more competing for the best in show.

Families say it’s a perfect way to get in the holiday spirit and bring shoppers to Central. “It’s very colorful and very good. The honks are pretty loud,” said twinkle light enthusiast Isabella Gould. “It’s just so colorful and they bring a lot of happiness.”

KRQE’s own Brittany Bade was even one of the parade judges. The winner is expected to be announced next week.