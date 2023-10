ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Joy Junction is holding its annual Trick-or-Treat event on Tuesday, October 31, to benefit its cause. “Trick-or-Treat So Others May Eat” will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Coronado Center.

People can Trick or Treat through the mall and are asked to bring canned food to to be donated to Joy Junction. All food donated must have current expiration dates. Canned goods will be accepted at the South Food Court entrance, Sephora Court, and Macy Court.