ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque city officials will be on hand at Civic Plaza Tuesday, November 21 for the annual lighting of the Christmas tree.

Staff have been busy for two days assembling the 36-foot tree. This year the tree has 174 branches, 520 ornaments and 2,500 bulbs. The tree is scheduled to be lit at 4:45 Tuesday evening. Hot cocoa will be available for people who attend the tree lighting.