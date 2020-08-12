Annual suicide prevention walk in New Mexico goes virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Each September there is a walk to fight suicide. This year due to the COVDI-19 pandemic, AFSP is holding a virtual event called 2020 New Mexico Out of the Darkness Experience.

People will still be walking but on their own terms. You get to choose your own course, what time you start, and who walks next to you within safe distancing guidelines. The virtual event will take place on Saturday, September 19. It will raise funds for AFSP, support those who have lost loved ones, and provide hope to those with lived experience.

Mental health and suicide prevention are important, now more than ever. According to AFSP, on average a person dies from suicide in New Mexico every 16 hours. With the current ongoing pandemic, Jessica Van Der Stad, regional director at the American Foundation for Suicide, says it’s important to talk about your anxiety and what you are feeling with someone.

If you are dealing with your mental health or are in a crisis, call 800-273-8255 or text TALK to 741741. Learn more about the virtual event and walk at https://afsp.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction=donorDrive.event&eventID=6785.