ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Skiers and snowboarders were out during the weekend to attend an annual event. They were chasing deals at the Annual New Mexico Ski Swap.

The meetup helps raise money for Sandia Peak Ski Patrol, and it brings buyers and sellers together as they look into picking up new and gently used equipment.

The event serves as a way for families to prepare for ski season.

“We’d buy our equipment here, they would use it for the year. The next year, we’d bring it back, sell it, and then get new equipment for the following year, ’cause you know, with kids, they’re growing out of it the following year, and so as a family of four, that’s how we afforded to do the skiing,” said Kim Linder.

The event runs from October 21 to October 23. Sunday’s event, the final day of the swap, runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.