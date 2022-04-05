ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local high school students are showing off their creativity and physical skills during an annual competition. El Dorado High School students competed Monday to create Rube Goldberg machines.

The machine performs a series of steps to complete a simple action. The machine must be made entirely out of junk. This year, teams had to make the machines place a mask on their face, correctly covering both the mouth and nose.

Students were judged on their teamwork, creativity, knowledge of the machine and how the machine works through each step. This is the first time since 2019 that the competition has been in person.