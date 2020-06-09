Annual reading program returns to Albuquerque parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storytime in the park and KRQE Cares Books for Kids returned to Albuquerque Tuesday. KRQE Cares and APS Title I hosted the annual event at Montgomery Park. Teachers helped with the grab-and-go distribution of books, activity sheets and more to students for free. Books for Kids will continue through July at parks and communities throughout the city.

Teachers will distribute books at the sites Monday to Thursday, one bag per vehicle, until they run out from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information about the free lunch in the park program go to –https://www.cabq.gov/family/community-centers/youth-food-service-program

Summer meal site locations: