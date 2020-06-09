Annual reading program returns to Albuquerque parks

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Storytime in the park and KRQE Cares Books for Kids returned to Albuquerque Tuesday. KRQE Cares and APS Title I hosted the annual event at Montgomery Park. Teachers helped with the grab-and-go distribution of books, activity sheets and more to students for free. Books for Kids will continue through July at parks and communities throughout the city.
Teachers will distribute books at the sites Monday to Thursday, one bag per vehicle, until they run out from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information about the free lunch in the park program go to –https://www.cabq.gov/family/community-centers/youth-food-service-program
Summer meal site locations:
- Aztec Park 3400 Moon NE
- Chelwood Park 13205 San Juan NE
- Mesa Verde Community Center 7900 Marquette NE
- Montgomery Park 5301 Ponderosa NE
- 4-H Park 1400 Menaul NW
- Alameda Spray Park 9800 4th St. NW
- Paradise Hills Community Center 5901 Paradise Blvd NW
- Santa Fe Village Park 5700 Bogart NW
- Heights Community Center 823 Buena Vista Dr. SE
- Herman G. Sanchez Community Center 1830 Williams SE
- Trumbull Park 419 Pennsylvania SE
- Alamosa Community Center 6900 Gonzales Rd SW
- Edward L. Romero Park 310 Rossmore Rd SW
- Los Padillas Community Center 2117 Los Padillas Rd SW
- South Valley Pool 3912 Isleta Blvd SW
- Tom Tenorio Park 2900 Arenal Rd. SW
- Tower Park 601 86th St. SW
- Valle del Bosque 480 Sunset Rd SW
- Westgate Community Center 1400 Snow Vista SW
- Westside Community Center 1250 Isleta Blvd SW