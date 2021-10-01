Annual purple ribbon tie-off kicks off Domestic Violence Awareness Month

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Victim advocates marked the start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Friday by tying purple ribbons outside the Family Advocacy Center downtown. The purple honors victims and survivors of domestic violence, child abuse and sexual assault.

Advocates want victims to know that help is out there if and when they need it. “This is not a police problem. This is our problem, and we’re coming together to relay our message. Our message is don’t be silent on these type of crimes and this type of issue that we have as a community,” said Lt. Juan Cabrera, special victims section of the Albuquerque Police Department.

The Albuquerque Family Advocacy Center offers victims a safe environment to overcome the trauma.