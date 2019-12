ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The city’s largest Christmas tree will be lit Friday evening. This year’s tree will be made up of 155 individual trees from Rociada.

The annual Old Town Holiday Stroll kicks off at 5 p.m. Participating stores will be offering discounts to people who purchase the $5 Holiday Stroll Button.

Streets throughout Old Town will begin closing at 3 p.m. on Friday.