ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nob Hill Shop & Stroll kicks off Thursday, Dec. 1, with a tree lighting ceremony in the business center and three holiday markets throughout the neighborhood. This festive event is geared around supporting local, small businesses in the heart of the Duke City.

The tree lighting will happen at 6 p.m. Thursday. There will be three-holiday markets; one at Tractor Brewing Company, one at the Public House with 20 vendors, and another at El Valle Event Center in east Nob Hill.

Flying Star Cafe is doing $4 pies and cake slices. Happy Accidents is doing a pop-up called a ‘Miracle Pop Up’ and will have a menu to go with it. M’tucci’s will also be doing $20 off of all $100 gift cards.

Mark Your Calendar

12/1 – Shop and Stroll (5 p.m.-9 p.m.)

12/3- Twinkle Light Parade (5:15 p.m. start)

12/4 – First Sunday Stroll (10 a.m.-2 p.m.)