Annual New Mexico Heart Walk goes virtual

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The American Heart Association strives to be a relentless force for a world of longer and healthier lives. This year, the organization’s annual New Mexico Heart Walk is going virtual due to COVID-19.

The executive director of the American Heart Association New Mexico, Sherri Wells discusses the changes made to the annual walk and how you can participate. Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller, and other mayors throughout New Mexico are encouraging residents to stay healthy during the pandemic and are lending their support to the annual Heart Walk.

This year the event will be virual and people across the state will be able to participate by walking at home while following social distancing measures. This event is the first of the major fundraising walks to go virtual during the pandemic.

Participants can join the event by downloading the Heart Walk mobile app available on Google Play and the App Store. The app allows users to register for the walk, set fundraising goals, and get updates.

The New Mexico Heart Walk starts at 8 a.m. on Saturday, June 13 with a virtual kickoff that highlights a survivor’s story before participants begin walking at home, around their neighborhood or on nearby trails. On the day of the event, participants are encouraged to wear their Heart Walk shirts and to post photos and videos to document their activity using the hashtag #HeartWalk.

Funds raised from the event will go toward research, advocacy, CPR training, and to promote better individual and community health. To register for the walk visit NewMexicoHeartWalk.org.

For more information on how to prevent heart disease, visit the American Heart Association New Mexico’s website.