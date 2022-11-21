ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With the holiday season upon us, the ABQ RIDE Annual Luminaria Tour is back. The tour is set for Christmas Eve, and tickets for this event go on sale Friday, November 25 at 8 a.m.

Luminarias date back to the 1500s and are a holiday tradition in Albuquerque. The tour will start at the Albuquerque Convention Center and go through the ABQ Country Club, Old Town, and Huning Castle neighborhood. The tours last about 45 minutes and are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m., 5:50 p.m., 6:10 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:05 p.m., and 7:25 p.m. on Christmas Eve evening.

Tickets for the tour are limited, and people are encouraged to purchase their tickets as soon as possible. Ticket sales begin at 8 a.m. on Friday, November 25. Tickets can be purchased at luminariatour.com.

“ABQ RIDE is looking forward to continuing the 57-year tradition this year,” said Transit Director Leslie Keener in a news release. “Our team is working hard to make sure this is not only a fun and festive event, but a safe tour for all passengers.”

Riders are encouraged to arrive no later than 20 minutes before their scheduled departure time. Parking is also free at the Convention Center’s eastside parking structure at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Broadway. It’s also free at the Civic Plaza parking structure.