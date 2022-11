NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thousands of luminarias will be spread along the University of New Mexico’s campus Friday. The display is for the annual Hanging of the Greens.

The luminaria display is one of the largest in New Mexico. The tradition dates back to the1930’s, when students would gather greenery at the Sandia Mountains to decorate the student union building. The festivities are set to begin at 5:45 Friday evening outside of the UNM bookstore; followed by some caroling and a reception.