ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Indian Pueblo Cultural Center’s (IPCC) annual Gingerbread House Contest wrapped up on Sunday.

The houses have been on display since December of last year. All votes had to be in by January 4.

The tables are lined with one-of-a-kind miniature Pueblo houses that greet visitors as they walk into the IPCC. One visitor said she loved what she saw. As a rule, professional bakers were not allowed to participate.

Winners of the contest received cash prizes ranging from $50 to $500.