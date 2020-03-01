Live Now
Annual Fiery Foods show showcases a variety of flavors

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People came out to give their taste buds a run for their money this weekend.

From barbeque and hot sauces to mixes and marinades from all over the world, the 32nd Annual Fiery Foods Show went off without a hitch. The event at the Sandia Resort and Casino continues through the weekend with over 150 vendors showcasing more than a thousand spicy products.

“They love it and they like the products because they can’t find all these products in local stores, so they come here every year to stock up on their favorite hot and spicy products,” said Dave Dewitt of the Fiery Foods Show.

Tickets are $15.50 for adults and $5 for kids 11-18 and free for ages 10 and under.

