ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Southwest Pickers announces the 47th Annual Bluegrass and Traditional Music Festival will be held on June 17-18 at the Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood, New Mexico.

This celebration of traditional acoustic music is usually held in the fall. This year they decided to host it in the spring. It will include a mix of Bluegrass, Old-Time, Traditional Appalachian Dulcimer, Americana and various Folk with an open mic. Raffles and more activities for the entire family to enjoy.

Talent lineup:

Tickets will be available at the festival venue starting Friday, June 17 at 3 p.m. Tickets prices at the door range from $5 – $40. 12 and under are free.