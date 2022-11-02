ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The 4th annual ‘Burque Niños Music Fest Black Light‘ party is back. This annual event is held to benefit Cuidando Los Niños, an organization that works to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families in our community.

This concert will feature local Albuquerque bands all getting together for a night of music and partying, all to support a good cause. All the funds raised at this event will go to Cuidando Los Niños.

The local nonprofit organization helps youth and families who struggle with homelessness. The mission of Cuidando Los Niños is to break the cycle of homelessness for children and families. They provide high-quality early childhood education, therapeutic services, supportive housing, and parent education.

This year’s theme for ‘Burque Niños Music Fest‘ is a black light party. Launchpad will be hosting the event, a 21+ event. Saturday, Nov. 26, starting at 7 p.m. Purchase tickets in advance for $20 here or $25 at the door. For more information about this event or if you would like to donate, visit clnabq.org.