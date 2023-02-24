ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – K’Lynns Southern Cajun Fusion will be having its annual Crawfish Boil Saturday, February 25. Food for your soul, at K’lynns Southern and Cajun Fusion, you’ll have a variety of options that feature unique flavors, with a mix of Southern and Cajun Cuisines.

They will be having their annual crawfish boil. The menu including beignets, New England clam chowder, crab cakes, and fried frog legs. The way it will be served is by weighting it previously, the product is already in bags which will be used to control the servings per pound.

This event will start at 11 a.m., located at 4300 Ridgecrest Dr. SE Ste O, Rio Rancho NM.