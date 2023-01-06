ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Comic fans get ready. The 13th annual Albuquerque Comic Con starts January 13 and runs through January 15.

“This will be the largest comic con book convention in New Mexico,” said Jim Burelson, promoter, of Albuquerque Comic Con. which includes comic book legends, WWE stars, anime voice actors, film and television legends, local artists, and retail dealers.

To purchase tickets click here.

Hours are as follows:

Friday 4 p.m.-8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. -6 p.m.

Sunday 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Prices for the Comic-Con are below:

Friday $20 / $25 at the door

Saturday $35 / $40 at the door

Sunday $25 / $30 at the door

Child’s Tickets for ages 9-13 – $5

3-Day Pass $65 (Sold only until January 12 th )

kids 8 and under free

Comic-con will take place at the Albuquerque Convention Center, 401 2nd St. Downtown Albuquerque. From January 13-15. For more information visit albuquerquecomiccon.com.