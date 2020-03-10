Annual Cardboard Derby Day held at Sipapu Ski and Summer Area is pet-friendly

1  of  2
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (FOX) – The 17th Annual Cardboard Derby Day at the Sipapu Ski and Summer Area. The derby will be Saturday, March 14 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The derby is one of Sipapu’s most talked-about family friendly and family fun events of the year. The derby invites participants to build their own vessel using only cardboard, duct tape string and paint. Then you or your team race down the mountain for your chance to win one of $1,500 worth prizes. One of the prizes is a Purgatory Resort Prize Package.

The judges invite you to participate in this very fun event. Let your imagination go as you create your custom racer.

Also, since the event is close to St. Patrick’s Day, there is always some green on the slopes along with Santa Fe Brewing and other fun strolling entertainers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

