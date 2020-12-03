Annual briefing highlights Bernalillo County crime stats, crime-fighting initiatives

Local News

Watch briefing on this page at 10 a.m.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce will host Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez at a virtual event for the third annual CrimeSTAT briefing on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. KRQE News 13 will live stream the event on this page.

GACC reports that Torrez is expected to update the business community on developments in crime trends in Bernalillo County in addition to the tools, initiatives, and federal partnerships implemented or established in the last year.

Latest Local News:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Erica's Thursday Morning Forecast

More Weather Video Forecast
Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Photo Gallery