Annual briefing highlights Bernalillo County crime stats, crime-fighting initiatives

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Greater Albuquerque Chamber of Commerce will host Bernalillo County District Attorney Raul Torrez at a virtual event for the third annual CrimeSTAT briefing on Thursday, Dec. 3 at 10 a.m. KRQE News 13 will live stream the event on this page.

GACC reports that Torrez is expected to update the business community on developments in crime trends in Bernalillo County in addition to the tools, initiatives, and federal partnerships implemented or established in the last year.

