Annual Angel Tree Lighting remembers the lives of local children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Late Albuquerque City Councilor Ken Sanchez’s legacy lived on with the annual Angel Tree Lighting at Civic Plata on Thursday night. Sanchez founded the event to remember the lives of children the community has lost.

“We are here to celebrate the life of their child. So whatever little comfort it might bring, they know that we care, we meaning the community cares,” said Frank “Classic” Montaño of Guardians of the Children.

The event comes as Albuquerque reels from the recent death of seven-year-old Pronoy Bhattacharya in a hit-and-run outside the River of Lights. Organizers say they hope the event reminds people to look out for children in the community.

“This is a celebration but also an educational campaign to all of us to think twice, to be patient, to do better for each other,” said Albuquerque City Councilor Lan Sena. In all, eight more ornaments were added to the tree this year, each representing a local child who has died.

