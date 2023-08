ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Juicy homegrown tomatoes are a summer delight. On Sunday, Albuquerque gardeners got to show off their growing skills.

The 14th annual Master Gardners Tomato Fiesta was Sunday, and tomato enthusiasts around Bernalillo County got the chance to indulge.

According to tomato fest’s head chairwoman, their cafe is world-famous for a wide variety of tomato-inspired dishes.

The event ended at 3 p.m., but don’t worry, it’ll be back next year!