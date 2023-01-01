Photo from video by the wellness center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque had a cold start to the new year, but it was all for a good cause

People came out to Riverpoint Sports and Wellness for its annual Polar Plunge.

Proceeds from the plunge go to PB and J Family Services, which is a nonprofit serving families in need in Bernalillo, Sandoval, and Valencia counties with programs like case management, parent education, and early childhood education.

As a thank you, the nonprofit gifted a painting to the wellness center on Sunday.