ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque had a cold start to the new year, but it was all for a good cause
People came out to Riverpoint Sports and Wellness for its annual Polar Plunge.
Proceeds from the plunge go to PB and J Family Services, which is a nonprofit serving families in need in Bernalillo, Sandoval, and Valencia counties with programs like case management, parent education, and early childhood education.
As a thank you, the nonprofit gifted a painting to the wellness center on Sunday.