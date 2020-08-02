Annonymous letters frustrating residents of westside neighborhood

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Neighbors in one west side neighborhood are receiving anonymous letters in the mail, asking them to clean up their yard, or move. The city’s planning department is calling the letters troubling.

Erika Lucero lives in the Santa Fe Village area near Unser and Montano, she’s one of at least a dozen residents in the area who have received a letter from an anoymous neighbor over the years. complaining about property maintenance. The letters have popped up again recently, becoming a big subject of discussion on Nextdoor.

“I started getting comment after comment after comment of other neighbors who had received the letter, and they all seemed very agitated,” said Lucero. She says she received the letter because she leaves her trashcans in her front yard. The anonymous sender also complains about cars parked in the yards, and streets.

The letter reads:

“There is no room in the neighborhood for all these cars. If you don’t have space in your garage or driveway, find a different place to live that better fits your needs.”

Brennon Williams the Director of Planning and Zoning for the City of Albuquerque says they do not condone these kinds of letters.

“It’s troubling, especially in these times to see reference to, telling somebody to go somewhere else,” said Williams. He says there’s no city ordinance against keeping garbage containers in the front yard, and says parking issues should be taken to the city so they can address it appropriately.

“The letter referenced litter, so I would consider it litter and properly dispose of it in the trash can. Just disregard the notice,” said Williams. Williams suggests talking to your neighbor about any issues you may have with their property. He says if you don’t feel comfortable doing that, file a complaint on the city’s 311 app so the city can address it.