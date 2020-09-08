Animated spin-off ‘The X-Files: Albuquerque’ in the works at FOX

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Fans of “The X-Files”, rejoice. A new animated spin-off series is in the works at FOX and it takes place in Albuquerque.

Ana Fauvet says she loved watching “The X-Files” with her family. The sci-fi series ran for nine seasons, wrapping up its initial run in 2002, and later included a few movies and two, brief reboot seasons.

“I started watching The X-Files with my dad,” said Fauvet. “It was kind of like our bonding thing.”

Now, a spin-off is in the works, called “The X-Files: Albuquerque”. Animation studio Bento Box, the same studio behind Bob’s Burgers, is involved with the project.

“I would’ve been happy with any spin-off,” said Fauvet. “The fact that it’s based here in Albuquerque, is so exciting.”

The original show centered around a pair of special agents — Fox Mulder, played by actor David Duchovny, and Dana Scully, played by Gillian Anderson. The new series is an animated sitcom that will focus on a “B-team” of misfit FBI agents. They’ll investigate the cases too wacky or ridiculous for Mulder and Scully.

“As with any reboot, if it’s a drastic reimagining, it’s always risky,” said Chad Brummett, a local actor and TV host. “I don’t know that there’s ever been an animated series, at least in recent memory, that’s used Albuquerque.”

Brummett says basing the show in the Duke City — even while animated — makes people take notice. The setting could be a major draw for future productions.

“Anything like that, I think is going to bring positive recognition and it gets the name Albuquerque out there,” said Brummett. “Albuquerque or New Mexico, anywhere for that matter is a location it does bring attention to it, especially when it is in a realm that New Mexico is kind of world-renowned for.”

As for why it’s based in Albuquerque and not Roswell, fans have their theories. Fauvet says a lot of the show’s past content could relate well to New Mexico’s culture and history.

“I would assume the headquarters of the FBI in New Mexico are probably in Albuquerque,” said Fauvet. “We have a lot of history, we have a lot of Native Americans, which a lot of their storyline is based around Native American stories. I think they’ll be able to do really well with that here.”

Fauvet says the show is an opportunity for more memories and a new tradition. She looks forward to introducing the series to her young daughter in a fun, relatable way.

“It being an animated series, I feel like it’s something that I’ll be able to enjoy more with my daughter. I feel like it’s passing the torch,” said Fauvet. “I think it’ll be a lot more enjoyable to her as a child than if I just sit and watch ‘The X-Files’ with her.”

FOX studios couldn’t say when “The X-Files: Albuquerque” is coming out, but they say if and when the comedy launches, it will not revolve around Mulder and Scully. 20th Television and FOX Entertainment have committed to a script and presentation of the pilot before the series moves forward. Executive producers on the project include Rocky Russo, Jeremy Sosenko, Chris Carter, and Gabe Rotter.