Animal Welfare’s virtual adoption line back up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department’s virtual adoption line is back up and running Thursday. The virtual line is set up through “Waitwhile.”

Customers can join the virtual adoption line by scanning the QR code at the shelter’s door. People are then able to wait remotely for their turn. They will get notifications on their place in line via text.

The Animal Welfare Department say the virtual line will help them move closer to opening back up to the public safely. All adoption fees are still waived until further notice.