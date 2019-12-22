Animal Welfare’s pet adoption event is out of this world

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The force was certainly strong during Animal Welfare’s latest event.

The department hosted its May the Furs Be With You promotion event at all city shelters Saturday. Interested owners could not only take pictures with their favorite Star Wars characters, but they could find a new companion for just a $5 adoption fee.

Organizers say the fun event was a unique way to find more pet owners. “I mean, the animals love it too. It’s the holidays, it’s the perfect time to adopt. I mean, any time of the year it’s the perfect time to adopt, but why not get a picture with your favorite Star Wars character and adopt a pet,” Event Coordinator Michael Sisneros said.

All new dog owners received one-day of free Jedi training for their four-legged friend.