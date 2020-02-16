Animal Welfare’s foster event happening this weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare is asking you to consider fostering a shelter pet, starting this Valentine’s weekend.

The department says fostering, even for just a few days, would give the animals a much-needed break from the shelter. Officials say fosters who also fall in love with their animals will be able to adopt them for free.

“They come in with no history as stray pets. We don’t know much about them, so they get to go to a foster home and we learn more about them and it makes them more adoptable when they are back in our care,” Chief of Field Operations Adam Ricci said. The foster program runs through February 19.