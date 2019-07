ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- The City of Albuquerque’s Animal Welfare Department says Christmas in July was a success.

The event which started on Thursday lowered pet adoption fees to only $5. All adoptions included spay or neuter, microchip, and required vaccinations.

Sunday is the last day for the adoption event and so far, Animal Welfare says there have been 225 pets adopted into new homes.