ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Welfare is once again waiving its adoption fees. The department will host an event called Limited Edition Pet-Opoly Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Pets will be spayed or neutered and will receive vaccinations and a microchip. Animal Welfare is also offering one day of free basic dog training with every adoption.