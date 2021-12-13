Animal Welfare waiving adoption fees for ’12 Strays of Christmas’ pets

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you want a new friend for Christmas, the City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is teaming up with the Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue for the 12 Strays of Christmas.

Each department will post a featured pet on its Facebook page and whoever adopts that pet will not be charged the adoption fee. Your new pet will also be spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, vaccinated and their first visit to the vet will be free. For dogs, AWD says you will receive one free dog training class.

For more information, visit cabq.gov/pets.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES