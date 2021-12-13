Animal Welfare waiving adoption fees for ’12 Strays of Christmas’ pets

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you want a new friend for Christmas, the City of Albuquerque Animal Welfare Department is teaming up with the Albuquerque Police Department and Albuquerque Fire Rescue for the 12 Strays of Christmas.
- Crime: APD releases photos of vehicle involved in crash that killed boy, injured father
- New Mexico: Two people found dead in early Sunday Rio Rancho fire
- Weather: Mild Monday, but another winter storm arrives midweek
- National: Thousands without heat, water after tornadoes kill dozens
Each department will post a featured pet on its Facebook page and whoever adopts that pet will not be charged the adoption fee. Your new pet will also be spayed or neutered, micro-chipped, vaccinated and their first visit to the vet will be free. For dogs, AWD says you will receive one free dog training class.
For more information, visit cabq.gov/pets.