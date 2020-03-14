Animal Welfare waives adoption fees for 90 days

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Due to an increase in the number of pets in the care of the Animal Welfare Department, they have announced adoption fees will be waived for the next 90 days.

Animal Welfare is currently trying to find adopters and foster homes for more than 600 pets currently in their care. “We are anticipating needing to find fosters for 200 to 300 pets if we reach critical capacity due to increased intake and slowing adoptions,” said Adam Ricci, Chief of Field Operations for the Animal Welfare Department.

Standard adoption practices will still be in place, including background checks. Shelters are also incorporating enhanced cleaning procedures to maximize the safety of the public as well as their employees, volunteers, and animals. Cleaning products and procedures used are effective against animal pathogens as well as the coronavirus.

The public is encouraged to visit any one of the Animal Welfare Department’s facilities during regular business hours. Their website has an updated list of animals available. Those interested in becoming a foster home can email AWDfoster@cabq.gov.