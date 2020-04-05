Animal Welfare sees positive turnout on toy drive

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They asked and you delivered. A week ago, KRQE told you about Animal Welfare asking for donations of various enrichment toys in the midst of the outbreak.

Saturday, the department posted photos of the donations it has received over the last couple of days. Animal Welfare says it was blown away by the support form the community. People can still drop off donations at the Animal Welfare Department Eastside and Westside Shelter intake doors. For drop-off locations, visit www.cabq.gov/pets.

Members of the public can also order goodies through the “Wish List for Albuquerque Shelter Animals at https://amzn.com/w/5S9A193E58F0.

