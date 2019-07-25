Animal Welfare sees decrease in animal theft in hot cars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Animal Welfare Department says it’s seeing fewer cases of pets being left in vehicles.

Animal Welfare says this year it only received just under 500 calls of animals left in vehicles, which is a decrease of about 30% from the year before. The department attributes the change to more awareness and responsible pet owners.

“I think its a fantastic job by pet owners and id love to see this trend continue. I think even microchip numbers and other spay-neuter numbers we’re hoping to see an increase in that as well,” said Danny Nevarez, who is the director of Animal Welfare.

While it’s estimated to be in the mid-90s outside, inside in a car, it can get as hot as 150 degrees.