ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Welfare officers made a heroic rescue after they came across a four-legged victim.

An elderly dog was found stuck deep in the muddy reeds of the bosque on Tuesday. Officials were able to free the pooch, and get him safely back to their van.

He was scanned for a microchip, and has since been reunited with his owners. Animal Welfare reminds everyone to microchip their pets.