ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- It’s a happy ending for one local hawk.

Earlier this week, Animal Welfare picked up a Cooper’s Hawk from Coronado Park after someone thought it was injured. Luckily, the hawk is okay.

He’s just very thin and quiet for his species. Animal Welfare called Hawks Aloft who took him to a wildlife rescue recently. He’ll be given a couple of foster parent Cooper’s Hawks so he can be taken care of.

Once the hawk is old enough, he’ll be released.