Animal Welfare reminds people to make sure kittens are abandoned before picking them up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s kitten season and Animal Welfare has some reminders for people who find strays. The department says kittens on their own have not necessarily been abandoned, their mother may be out looking for food or finding a new home. They suggest watching the kittens for at least a couple of hours before picking them up. If a kitten is indeed alone, you can make an appointment to bring it to a shelter or even better sign up to be a foster parent.

The department has provided tips to judge a kitten’s age:

Under one week: Eyes shut, ears flat to head, skin looks pinkish. Part of the umbilical cord may still be attached.

1 week-10 days: Eyes beginning to open, ears still flat. A kitten this age is smaller than your hand.

3 weeks: Eyes are fully open, ears are erect, and teeth are visible. Kittens this age are just starting to walk and will be very wobbly.

4-5 weeks: Eyes have changed from blue to another color and/or kittens have begun to pounce and leap. Kittens this age will begin to eat gruel or canned food.

Kittens under 7 weeks of age are too young to be away from their mom. If you have found a kitten who is too young and has confirmed that a momma cat is not caring for him or her, this is an emergency. Kittens too young to be without mom require special care and are accepted at both Animal Welfare Department shelter locations through our intake desk.

The department said if the kittens are weak or have not eaten in three hours, the situation is an emergency, and you should head to the Eastside shelter location at the Intake entrance and call the Intake desk phone number posted at the door.

For more information about being a foster parent, you can email awdfoster@cabq.gov. For assistance on caring for kittens, you can email jrmf@swcp.com. The department says if you cannot foster a pet call 311 to make an appointment to bring the kittens to the shelter.