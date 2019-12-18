Animal Welfare provides dog houses to those in need

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Welfare is always on the lookout for dogs without shelter. To help keep them warm, they’ve started a new program providing dog houses to those in need.

“We’ve always helped out with straw for insulation with dog houses and this was really kind of just the next step.”

So far, Adam Ricci with Animal Welfare says they’ve received a large donation of dog houses from a local nonprofit Kennel Kompadres.

“The assembly isn’t too much so we’re able to assemble them fairly quickly if we need to for the individuals or otherwise it’s something they’d be able to do,” said Ricci.

Along with buying pre-made houses, they say you can also build them.

“If somebody were to build one, there are some really great plans on the internet where you can use one sheet of plywood with special cuts, you can just use that one piece of wood to make the entire dog house,” Ricci said.

A dog named Roxy is the first pet to get a dog house through the program.

“Soon as they had her off-leash, she dove right in there, was rolling around in there and was as excited as could be,” Ricci said.

Ricci said they have found crates in people’s backyards used as a dog house which is not up to legal qualifications.

“It has to be able to keep them off the ground, it has to have sides on it, it has to have a waterproof roof have a windbreak,” he said.

Animal Welfare says the dog houses can range in price upwards of a hundred dollars. They say they will hand out the dog houses for those who need it the most.

“It’s really a way for us to be able to help out pet owners in the community where they may be lacking certain resources to meet those minimum standards of care,” he said.

If you’d like to donate a dog house either handmade or purchased, you can drop them off at either shelter or have it shipped to them. You can also donate here.