Animal Welfare picks up piglets at local cemetery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –  Two piglets are waiting to go home after they were found in a local cemetery. A good Samaritan called Wednesday after spotting the pair at Sunset Memorial Park. Animal control picked them up after they ran to a nearby home. The babies are now at the westside shelter waiting for their owner to pick them up.

