Animal Welfare picks up piglets at local cemetery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two piglets are waiting to go home after they were found in a local cemetery. A good Samaritan called Wednesday after spotting the pair at Sunset Memorial Park. Animal control picked them up after they ran to a nearby home. The babies are now at the westside shelter waiting for their owner to pick them up.
Latest News
- City spends $1.4M on improvements to Isotopes Park
- APD looking for leads in 1986 cold case
- Daycare workers convicted of leaving kids in hot car released from prison pending appeal
- New mural to put controversial Zero Tolerance immigration policy in spotlight
- $8M more in CARES Act funds allocated for South Texas region, but entities must apply