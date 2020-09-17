Animal Welfare picks up piglets at local cemetery

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – While New Mexico United is on the road and Istoples are taking the season off, their stadium is getting much-needed upgrades. The city says the closure created the perfect opportunity to make $1.4 million in long-awaited improvements to the park.

“We knew that this would be a prime time to fast track construction projects and community investments. Isotopes Park improvements are a part of that. We are excited about the finished product and what this means for the facility when it can open,” said Department of Municipal Development Director Pat Montoya in a news release.